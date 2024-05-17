

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) assembly plant in Vance, Alabama, currently has over 5,000 auto workers participating in a union election vote with the United Auto Workers union or the UAW.



The ballots will be counted once the voting concludes on Friday. This represents the UAW's second election as part of their efforts to unionize non-union auto workers, particularly focusing on the South, which is known for its challenging unionization environment.



The UAW recently achieved success in its initial election with Volkswagen workers in Tennessee, where 73% of workers voted in favor of union formation.



Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that most of the South had unionization rates below the national average in 2023.



Earlier this year, the UAW revealed plans to allocate $40 million through 2026 to organize auto workers in the South, the least unionized region in the country, especially with the rise in popularity of electric vehicles.



Reports suggest that Mercedes-Benz strongly opposes the UAW and has faced accusations of retaliating against workers who support the union. Mercedes has denied allegations of obstructing union organizing activities in Alabama. A company spokesperson stated that Mercedes supports employees' unionizing efforts, ensuring that each worker can vote by secret ballot and receive information to make an informed decision.



The National Labor Relations Board is investigating six reported violations filed by the UAW against Mercedes since March. Political opposition has been vigorous in this campaign, with six US governors, including Alabama's Kay Ivey, taking a firm stance against the union and even proposing legislation to withdraw tax incentives for companies that recognize labor unions.



