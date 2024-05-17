DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1123.6414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 544281 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 322384 EQS News ID: 1906313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 17, 2024 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)