Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A0YJ1X | ISIN: US68417L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.05.24
15:30 Uhr
49,890 US-Dollar
+0,200
+0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 22:14
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / On May 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.23 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2024.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

CONTACT:

Candice Varetoni
AVP/Marketing Officer
cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com
845-341-5043

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

