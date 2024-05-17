Anzeige
WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14 | Ticker-Symbol: IBE1
Tradegate
17.05.24
21:30 Uhr
12,155 Euro
+0,005
+0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,11512,19013:04
12,10012,19517.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVANGRID
AVANGRID INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVANGRID INC32,800-0,61 %
IBERDROLA SA12,155+0,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.