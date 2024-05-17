PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA, FRA: WNT1) (the "Company") will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Common Share for each fifty pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation").



Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 34,423,688 pre-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 688,473 post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number.

The Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on May 3, 2024. Outstanding PlantX stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

The record date of the Consolidation is May 23, 2024, and effective at the opening of markets on May 22, 2024, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker "VEGA". The new CUSIP number will be 72750P600 and the new ISIN number will be CA72750P6003.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

For further information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

