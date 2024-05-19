Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
GOLD-MINEN vor Jahrhundert-Hausse?! Diese Aktie sofort kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2024 | 14:26
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heal and Find Hope After a Friendship Breakup in When Best Friends Aren't Forever by Kristen Reed, Out Now

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2024 / Resource Publications is adding to their impressive collection of Christian reading by releasing "When Best Friends Aren't Forever," a transformative, faith-based guide to navigating the emotional journey of a friendship breakup. Written by black female author and podcast host Kristen Reed, this book blends authentic personal experiences with biblical wisdom to support women through the process of healing from lost friendships.

Book Cover - When Best Friends Aren't Forever

Book Cover - When Best Friends Aren't Forever



"When Best Friends Aren't Forever" offers a unique four-week program designed to guide readers from pain to peace, incorporating convicting Scripture, introspective readings, heart-check moments, and Sabbath-inspired self-care activities. Kristen Reed's compassionate voice and practical advice make this workbook an essential companion for anyone seeking to rediscover joy and spiritual growth in the aftermath of a friendship breakup.

Learn more about "When Best Friends Aren't Forever" at https://www.kristenreedauthor.com/friendship-breakup-book.

Kristen Reed, based in Dallas, Texas, draws upon her rich background in Christian[i] faith and literature to address this often overlooked subject. Her previous works, including "The Heart of a Harlot" and "A Look At Look," have touched the lives of many, and her latest book is no exception.

"When Best Friends Aren't Forever" is more than just a book; it's a movement towards healing, empowerment, and understanding the role of faith in overcoming life's challenges. Available now at bookstores and online retailers.

For more information, interviews, or speaking engagements with Kristen Reed, please contact info@kristenreedauthor.com.

Contact Information

Kristen Reed-Belveal
Author
info@kristenreedauthor.com
9728386013

SOURCE: Kristen Reed (Christian Author)

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.