Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2024) - Yield Investing, a leading firm specialising in socially responsible property investments, has expanded its international presence with the opening of a new office in Hong Kong. This strategic move expands the company's global coverage beyond existing UK & EMEA operations, facilitating an on the ground presence that will better serve investors and partners across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Hong Kong office will be headed by Lawrence Tuck, Regional Head - Asia Pacific at Yield Investing. Lawrence represents the firm's UK social housing and healthcare properties to retail and institutional investors across Asia, both directly and through intermediary networks.

Previously at HSBC, Lawrence Tuck spearheaded initiatives that grew the bank's expat business across APAC, earning him the Graduate of the Year honour at HSBC's Global Frontline Leaders academy. Lawrence holds degrees from The University of Auckland and leverages his expertise to help investors access stable returns and social impact through Yield Investing's UK social housing offerings.

"I'm thrilled to lead Yield Investing's expansion into Asia as we introduce this unique socially impactful investment opportunity to the region," said Lawrence Tuck. "With rising demand for sustainable investments that generate reliable returns, our UK social housing portfolio offers investors long-term, hands-free yields while addressing the vital need for quality affordable housing."

Yield Investing CEO Frank Cartwright added, "Establishing a dedicated presence in Hong Kong allows us to be more accessible to Asian markets and strengthen relationships with local investors and partners. This growth into Asia's financial hub is a significant milestone as we scale our global impact investing platform."

The new Hong Kong location joins Yield Investing's other international offices in the UK, and EMEA. From this Asia-Pacific hub, the firm aims to drive awareness and adoption of its unique investment model focused on UK social housing and healthcare properties.

About Yield Investing

Yield Investing is a leading UK firm specialising in socially responsible property investments. Founded on providing ethical investment opportunities that positively impact communities, Yield Investing develops high-quality social housing with long-term commercial tenants in place. This model addresses the critical need for affordable housing. With a focus on high-yielding markets in Northern England and an expert team overseeing renovations and operations, Yield Investing empowers investors worldwide to grow their wealth through impactful real estate investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to Yield Investing' future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of Yield Investing to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

PR Contact

Kristina Spionjak

pr@hlthcommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209370

SOURCE: Yield Investing