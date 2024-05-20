ICIS announces the 16th Asian Base Oils and Lubricants Conference in Singapore

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of commodity intelligence, has announced the 16th Asian Base Oils and Lubricants Conference will take place in Singapore, 27-28 June 2024. The event offers a platform for senior executives to connect with peers, potential clients and industry leaders, offering insight into the latest trends, innovation and best practices within the industry.

Dr Sarawut Kaewtathip, Director General - Department of Mineral Fuels from the Ministry of Energy, Thailand will present a keynote delving into the Thai fuels and lubricants market. He will offer insight into growth opportunities within the automotive sector following COVID-19 and explain how the base oils and lubricants industry can support future developments.

The conference will also include exclusive market data from Michael Connolly, Principal Analyst, Refining at ICIS, who comments: "While Asian prices have been less impacted by global events than in other regions, it has still been affected, which is highlighted by further Group I closures in the region. This conference provides a vital platform to exchange knowledge and come together to learn collectively about the latest industry developments, whilst finding out how to best navigate uncertainty in the coming years."

Delegates will also benefit from insight by Yan Chuang Zhao, Supervising Engineer of R&D Center at Great Wall Motors, who will be discussing 'The wider Electric Vehicle picture in Asia' and Charlotte Kehoe, AsPac Technology Director at bp Castrol who, who adds to the extensive line-up of speakers that conference attendees have come accustomed to. Charlotte will be looking to provide further insight into opportunities with data centres and immersion coolants across the region.

To find out more about the 16th ICIS Asian Base Oils and Lubricants Conference, or register for the event, please visit: https://events.icis.com/asian-base-oils/

