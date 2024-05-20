

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the year ended March 31, 2024 rose to 1.92 billion euros or 1.6743 euros per share from 1.31 billion euros or 1.1529 euros per share in the prior year.



Total operating revenues for the year were 13.44 billion euros up from 10.78 billion euros in the previous year. Traffic for the year grew 9% to 183.7 million passengers.



The company said its board has approved a 700 million euros share buyback, which will formally launch later this week.



Ryanair projects an 8% increase in fiscal year 2025 traffic, from 198 million to 200 million passengers, contingent upon Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before year-end.



Given limited visibility and the significant impact of close-in peak S.24 pricing, the company's outlook remains cautiously optimistic, expecting peak S.24 fares to remain steady or slightly higher compared to last summer. Additionally, the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 won't see the same advantage from an early Easter as fiscal year 2024 did. It is therefore too early to be able to provide sensible or accurate fiscal year 2025 profit after tax guidance, Ryanair said.



