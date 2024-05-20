Team Exponentia.ai UK attended the AWS summit in London

Team Exponentia.ai UK celebrates Sanjay Kumar's insightful session at the AWS summit in London

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjay Kumar, Head of Exponentia.ai in UK & Europe, delivered an impactful presentation on Driving Manufacturing Innovation through AWS Analytics & AI. The recently concluded AWS Summit took place on the 24th of April in ExCeL, London.

Sanjay shared the stage at Theatre B with Adrian Pinder from DS Smith and Ahmed Raafat from AWS, captivating the audience with insights and experiences from Exponentia.ai's collaboration with DS Smith.

During the session, Sanjay Kumar highlighted Exponentia.ai's impressive use cases and case studies, including the Data Factory and Procurement Spend Analytics (PSA) projects undertaken in partnership with DS Smith. These initiatives demonstrated Exponentia.ai's commitment to leveraging the AWS ecosystem to drive operational efficiency and business growth in the manufacturing sector.

The Exponentia.ai team seized the opportunity to engage with industry peers, partners, and friends, while also exploring the latest innovations showcased at the summit. Their participation in various sessions and visits to innovative booths further enriched their understanding of industry trends and best practices.

Reflecting on the event, Sanjay Kumar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The AWS Summit in London provided an excellent platform for us to showcase our expertise in manufacturing analytics and AI. The overwhelming response from attendees reaffirms the value of our solutions in driving innovation and transformation across industries and our commitment to deliver value to our customers through data. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AWS and our partners to deliver impactful outcomes for our clients."

The AWS Summit London 2024 marked a significant milestone for Exponentia.ai, reinstating its commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of AI and analytics. As the team eagerly anticipates future events, they remain dedicated to empowering businesses with transformative technology solutions.

