

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The aussie rose to a 3-week high of 104.56 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6214 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 104.20 and 1.6239, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6710, 0.9126 and 1.0944 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6693, 0.9112 and 1.0912, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 106.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



