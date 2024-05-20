Immix Biopharma's Q124 report reflected a period focused on its lead CAR-T asset, NXC-201, targeting amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA), which was recently bolstered by incremental NEXICART-1 data. The quarter saw a pick-up in preparatory activities in advance of the US NEXICART-2 trial initiation with the finalization of a manufacturing facility in California and selection of the lead clinical trial site. We await the first-patient dosing, expected in mid-2024. We also expect an update on the addition of the autoimmune indication for NXC-201 by year end. The Q1 operating loss of $5.6m was in line with our expectations, and Immix anticipates it will maintain a cash runway through Q225 ($29.3m cash at hand at end-Q124). Our valuation adjusts to $139.5m or $5.3/share, slightly changed from $142.2m or $5.4/share, previously, with the roll forward of our model and quarterly update.

