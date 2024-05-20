Swiss researchers have engineered a device that uses solar energy to heat to more than 1,000 C. The technology could make it possible to use solar energy to decarbonize energy-intensive industries that require high temperatures for production processes. A research team from Swiss research institute ETH Zurich has developed a novel thermal trap technology that can absorb concentrated sunlight and deliver heat at over 1,000 C. The thermal trap system features a quartz rod, measuring 7. 5 cm in diameter and 30 cm in length, coupled to a ceramic absorber which, due to its optical properties, can absorb ...

