DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.5198 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43881145 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 322387 EQS News ID: 1906379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 20, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)