DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQD LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 222.0998 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16899 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 322422 EQS News ID: 1906449 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 20, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)