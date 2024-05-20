MANILA, May 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The island country's most celebrated cybersecurity event, PhilSec is coming up with its 4th annual edition on 2 - 3 July 2024 at Manila Marriott Hotel. A mecca for both cybersecurity aficionados and solution-seeking organisations, the platform has made a name for putting a grand showcase of the latest cybersecurity products.For myriad cybersecurity professionals, the platform has become the go-to space for industry's latest projections, trending strategies, new innovations, most relevant case studies and seamless networking opportunities.The Chairman & Founding President of Philippine Institute of Cybersecurity Professionals, Angel Redoble, who has never spared an opportunity to share his wisdom and invaluable knowledge at PhilSec and has been a key speaker at the platform since the very first edition expressed how dropping one's guard is just not an option when it comes to present day cybersecurity.He stated, "If we're not continuously on the offensive, testing every link in our cybersecurity value chain, then we are inviting disaster. Cybersecurity today requires a warrior's mindset: relentless, tough, and always on guard."With numerous partnerships and collabs being forged every year, PhilSec is now the leading choice for all public & private sector organisations that are trying to up their cybersecurity game.A sure testament to the platform's value proposition is the fact that this year's edition has already garnered support from national organisations like National Privacy Commission (NPC), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP), Cybersecurity Philippines CERT and ICT Industry Council of the Philippines.PhilSec 2024 is anticipated to be the biggest driving force behind the incorporation of next-gen cybersecurity innovations and strategies for critical infrastructure and for alerting the public & private sector about the latest threats. The event will bring together 800+ cybersecurity experts including the top icons of the industry, seniormost executives, leading C-suite professionals, the key decision makers, and many more influential profiles.Another major highlight of PhilSec has been its curated agenda that targets the most trending topics and advancements which are spearheading massive transformations in the industry. The agenda for the upcoming edition entails some very intriguing topics including but not limited to 'Cybersecurity in the GenAI Era', 'Investigating the Convergence of Web 3.0 and Cybersecurity', 'Strengthening Security in IR4.0', 'Securing Cloud Infrastructure', 'Decoding the Hacker's Mind', and 'Advancing Identity Verification'.Many industry titans like Mastercard, Cloudflare, Sygnia, Recorded Future and others have reserved their exclusive spot at the event to deliver their best to the numerous participating sectors.For Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the organizer and CEO of Tradepass, the platform is yet another feat towards moving the whole gamut of the latest cybersecurity developments at the forefront of the corporate sector. He expressed, "PhilSec is on a mission to create a legacy in Philippines' security realm. We work with market leaders and the top players to shield the country's fast paced digital transformation journey. As we usher in a new era of cybersecurity, this inclusive platform will bring diverse stakeholders closer, all the while doing wonders for Philippines' critical infrastructure."For more information about the event, log on to: https://philsecsummit.com/About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead, Tradepassshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+(91) 80 6166 4401Source: TradepassCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.