Global solar demand will continue to grow in 2024, with module demand likely to reach 492 GW to 538 GW. Amy Fang, a senior analyst at InfoLink, looks at module demand and supply chain inventories in a market still affected by oversupply. From pv magazine 05/24 The Chinese solar market has witnessed rapid demand growth over the past two years. High PV module prices in 2022 hindered utility scale project deployment so small-scale, "distributed-generation" (DG) projects made up around 60% of the market. After supply chain issues eased, module prices started falling in 2023, driving utility scale ...

