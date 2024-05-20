JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Supplies 480MW PV Modules to the Largest PV Project in Chile

BEIJING, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The CEME1 480MW Project, now the largest photovoltaic (PV) installation in Chile, has successfully reached full capacity grid connection. PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, the contractor of the project, utilized high-performance modules from JA Solar, emphasizing the pivotal role of JA Solar's technology and products in this landmark achievement.

Spanning approximately 400 hectares-an area equivalent to 370 football fields-the project represents about one-tenth of Chile's total installed renewable energy capacity. Located in the Atacama Desert, the driest nonpolar desert in the world, the project places exceptionally high demands on the reliability of the PV modules. Recognized for its superior product reliability and extensive experience in supplying PV projects in desert environments, JA Solar has been selected to provide all the modules for this project. The project is poised to generate one billion kWh of electricity annually. This substantial output will provide clean energy to approximately 400,000 households and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 280,000 tons each year.

The successful operation of the CEME1 Project marks a crucial step forward in Chile's energy transition, showcasing the significant impact of JA Solar's advanced PV technology in driving global sustainable development. At the outset of the project construction, JA Solar collaborated with builders from PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited to conduct a detailed analysis and assessment of local geological conditions and multiple challenges such as high temperatures, intense ultraviolet radiation, and strong winds and sandstorms, laying a solid foundation for the smooth execution of the Project. With its outstanding performance in several projects located in extreme geographical and climatic conditions, the JA Solar module has won high praise for its reliability and adaptability.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, said, "The CEME1 480MW Project marks a significant milestone in our commitment to renewable energy innovation and sustainability. This project not only underscores the exceptional synergy between PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and JA Solar but also sets a new benchmark for large-scale solar initiatives in Chile. We are proud to contribute to the local energy transition, providing clean energy to hundreds of thousands of households and significantly reducing carbon emissions. We look forward to continuing our support for local sustainable development, addressing environmental challenges, and fostering a greener and more resilient future for communities in Chile and beyond."

For more information, please visit www.jasolar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416768/JA_Solar_Supplies_480MW_PV_Modules_Largest_PV_Project_Chile.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-supplies-480mw-pv-modules-to-the-largest-pv-project-in-chile-302149947.html