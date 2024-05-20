

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is known for being close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is in line to become the acting President of the country in the wake of President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, reports say.



As per the constitution of the Islamist country, if a president dies, the vice-president will assume the role in interim capacity, and a three member body that also includes the parliament speaker and the head of the judiciary will oversee an election for a new president within 50 days.



All these arrangements need the approval of Iran's Supreme Leader.



Raisi died in a helicopter crash near the north-western town of Julfa, on the border with Azerbaijan, Sunday.



All the passengers on board the aircraft, including Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in the crash, according to state news agency IRNA.



It was part of a three-helicopter-convoy returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.



After holding the posts of Deputy Chief Justice, Attorney General, and Chief Justice, Raisi became president after the 2021 election.



A hard-line cleric and an Ali Khamenei confidante, 63-year-old Raisi suppressed anti-government protests that swept across the country in 2022.



During his term, Iran intensified uranium enrichment, hindered international inspections, and talks with the U.S. over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were deadlocked.



Raisi had been described as the most likely successor of Ali Khamenei.



