Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Pioneers Use of Large Language Model in Civic Hearings: Empowering ISVs and Driving Commercialization

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, has forged a strategic collaboration with Nexify Limited ("Nexify"), a renowned IT service and solution provider based in Hong Kong. This collaboration has successfully implemented the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model ("LLM") to facilitate large-scale civic hearings, showcasing Xiao-I's commitment to empowering Independent Software Vendors ("ISVs") and underscoring its dedication to driving commercialization for its eco-partners.

In a concerted effort to streamline the process of obtaining key information during civic hearings, which might involve hundreds of people and span several days, Xiao-I and Nexify collaboratively developed modeling-based solutions. These innovative solutions respond to citizens' requirements, encompassing attendee identification, speaker recognition, perspectives analysis, and core idea comprehension. Leveraging Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM and a substantial pool of data, these solutions generate tailored content, including meeting summaries, conference outcomes, and attendance statistics.

"Through the collaboration and co-creation, we can definitely experience the 'customizability' and 'deliverability' features of Xiao-I's LLM" said Carol Wu, Business Consulting Manager at Nexify. "By incorporating LLM's capabilities, our product has taken a crucial step to enhance its AI competitiveness. We look forward to further collaboration with Xiao-I to jointly explore the Hong Kong market and fully leverage our strengths in co-creation, implementing diversified business achievements."

"Our collaboration with Nexify stands as a significant co-creation milestone in the ISV sector," said Wen Chencheng, Senior Director of Xiao-I. "This collaboration not only underscores our joint achievements but also empowers our ecological partners to further commercialize their expertise within their professional domain."

Xiao-I leverages LLM-based AI to delve into the realms of intelligent business operations, seamless human-machine interaction, advanced knowledge generation, and semantic application development. This transformative technology empowers ISVs by propelling the digital transformation of enterprises specializing in software development, production, sales, and services. Xiao-I leverages its expertise in LLM-based AI via the Xiao-I Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem (the "Ecosystem"), driving impactful commercialization strategies for partners and enterprises globally.

For businesses looking to capitalize on the power of advanced AI solutions, Xiao-I believes in the Ecosystem's potential to present opportunities to create customized and scalable solutions tailored to specific business needs. To learn more about the Ecosystem and explore its potential applications, please visit www.xiaoi.com.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

