

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were seeing modest losses on Monday due to political uncertainty in two of the world's major crude producers.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $83.81, giving up earlier gains. WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $79.34.



Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, have been declared dead following a helicopter crash near the north-western town of Julfa, on the border with Azerbaijan, Sunday, according to state news agency IRNA.



It was part of a three-helicopter-convoy returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.



Reports suggest that Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is known for being close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is in line to become the acting President of the country in the wake of Raisi's death.



Separately, Saudi Arabia's state news agency reported that 88-year-old King Salman will undergo treatment for lung inflammation.



The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported earlier on Sunday that the 88-year-old monarch had a high fever and joint pain. He underwent medical tests at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace.



Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are scheduled to meet on June 1 and a rollover of the current voluntary cuts is already factored in.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken