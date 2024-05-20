Anzeige
Montag, 20.05.2024
PR Newswire
20.05.2024 | 12:12
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Factsheet as at 30 April 2024

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

20 May 2024


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.