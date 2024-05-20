

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices jumped more than 1 percent to reach a record high on Monday due to renewed Middle East tensions and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.



Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $2,442.02 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.2 percent at $2,447.05.



In view of recent data indicating a moderation in U.S. inflation, markets anticipate two rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, with September or November being the most likely starting point.



Other major central banks are also signaling their willingness to lower interest rates after Sweden's central bank recently implemented its first interest rate cut in eight years.



The European Central Bank is expected to move cautiously after delivering its first rate cut in June.



Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at possible rate cuts as soon as next month.



The U.S. economic calendar remains relatively quiet this week, with reports on durable goods orders, jobless claims and new and existing home sales likely to garner some attention.



The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April 30 to May 1 meeting as well as remarks by several Fed officials, including Governor Christopher Waller, may also sway sentiment as the week progresses.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Sunday speech at a Georgetown Law School commencement ceremony contained no comment on monetary policy or the economy.



Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently working from home.



Meanwhile, analysts say that the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and officials may escalate tensions in the Middle East, impacting Iran's geopolitical relations.



