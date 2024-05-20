

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 1-year low of 0.9895 against the euro, from an early high of 0.9876.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to a 6-day low of 0.9101 and a 4-day low of 171.04 from an early highs of 0.9085 and 171.50, respectively.



The franc edged down to 1.1556 against the pound, from an early high of 1.1538. The franc had fell earlier to a 5-day low of 1.1557.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.99 against the euro, 0.92 against the greenback, 167.00 against the yen and 1.16 against the pound.



