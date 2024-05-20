Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company"), will participate in two upcoming investor conferences that will be available to investors live with the replay available on-demand.

On Wednesday May 22, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time, Kiora's Executive Vice President of Finance, Melissa Tosca, will participate in the WeBull Corporate Connect Biotech Investment Webinar. The presentation will be available live from this registration link and the replay will be available on-demand for 90 days on our IR homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com).

On Thursday, May 30, at 2:45 pm Eastern Time, Kiora's President and CEO, Brian Strem, Ph.D., will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference. The webcast will be available live from this registration link and the replay will be available on-demand for 90 days on our IR homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com). Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the Lytham Partners event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website (www.kiorapharma.com) and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@kiorapharma.com

Media

kiora@crowepr.com

Crowe PR

