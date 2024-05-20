Huong (Helen) Tran will oversee all Noventiq APAC's finance operations.

Noventiq Holdings PLC (Noventiq), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services, announces the appointment of Huong Tran as the new Chief Financial Officer for its Asia Pacific operations, encompassing Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Huong joined Noventiq in 2019, bringing with her a decade of experience in the financial sector, including pivotal roles in Treasury Management, Fund Raising, Financial Planning, Budgeting, and Mergers Acquisitions. Her expertise will be crucial in driving Noventiq's growth strategy throughout the APAC markets.

Prior to Noventiq, Huong served as Finance Head, where she excelled in Financial Reporting, Cash Asset Management, further solidifying her qualifications for her new role at Noventiq. She will be based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, overseeing all financial operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Jerry Letter, CFO and Head of Corporate Development of Noventiq, commented: "Huong's leadership and financial acumen strengthens our team, enhancing our ability to meet the demands of our rapidly expanding customer base in Asia-Pacific. As we continue on our journey to list on the Nasdaq, Huong's appointment underscores our commitment to driving forward our mission to continue with our three-dimensional growth strategy of geographic and portfolio expansion, as well as sales channel development."

Huong Tran remarked on her appointment: "I am honored to serve as the CFO for Noventiq APAC. Over the past five years, my alignment with Noventiq's commitment to growth, innovation, and talent development has only deepened. I am eager to lead our financial strategies to new heights across the region."

Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President of Noventiq APAC, added: "Huong, who is the first woman appointed for this position, has a proven track record and deep understanding of our financial landscape which will greatly enhance our operational capabilities in APAC. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in realizing Noventiq's ambitious goals for the region."

Business Combination Agreement

As previously announced on May 4, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: COOL) entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVIQ". The proposed business combination is expected to provide Noventiq with improved access to new sources of capital, accelerate M&A opportunities, and enhance its reach and capabilities in fast-growing technology development in cybersecurity, generative AI, and other high-margin solutions and tools.

About Noventiq

Noventiq (Noventiq Holdings PLC) is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. The company enables, facilitates, and accelerates digital transformation for its customers' businesses, connecting organizations across a comprehensive range of industries with best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and proprietary solutions.

The company's rapid growth is underpinned by its three-dimensional strategy to expand its market penetration, product portfolio, and sales channels. This is supported by an active approach to M&A, positioning Noventiq to capitalize on the industry's ongoing consolidation. With around 6,400 employees globally, Noventiq operates in approximately 60 countries with significant growth potential in multiple regions including Latin America, EMEA, and APAC with a notable presence in India. For more information: Noventiq a global provider of IT solutions and services

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth's mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. Corner Growth is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team's history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

Corner Growth also brings a group of highly respected investment professionals, with strong track records and deep individual experience in SPAC and de-SPAC processes, a rolodex of premier public market investors, and a team of advisors who offer experience and access to networks across a broad functional and physical geography.

