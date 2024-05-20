

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US military has started withdrawing its military forces from Niger. This was part of an agreement reached by the defense ministries of the two nations in the region.



According to a disengagement agreement signed between the US Defense Department and the Nigerian Ministry of National Defense, nearly 1,000 U.S. troops who are stationed in the African nation will leave by no later than September 15.



Both delegations confirmed the guarantees of protection and security to the American forces during their withdrawal, the Pentagon said in a statement. The delegations also established procedures to facilitate the entry and exit of U.S. personnel, including overflight and landing clearances for military flights.



U.S. forces joined their Nigerien counterparts in the fight against terrorism and to build up the Nigerien Armed Forces for more than a decade.



The troop withdrawal follows Niger military junta's demand for it.



A senior U.S. Defense official said Washington is committed to a longer-term relationship with Niger.



The official said at a news conference that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell, will visit Niger to talk more about the broader bilateral relationship.



