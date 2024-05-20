

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration said it is ready to get passengers safely and efficiently to their destinations this summer as it prepares for the largest number of flights in years.?



FAA said it is expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest since 2010, with 53,515 flights operating on Thursday and 50,129 on Friday. This is the beginning of a very busy summer, with June 30 forecast to be the busiest day with 53,785 flights.



'The FAA is working every day to make sure you get to your destination safely and on time, especially as more people than ever gear up to fly this summer,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. He said the agency is installing innovative new surface surveillance technologies at airports around the nation to improve safety and enhance efficient operations on the runway.



Weather is by far the leading cause of delays, followed by flight volume and runway capacity constraints.



The FAA's Command Center works closely with airlines, weather experts at each Air Traffic Center, and the National Weather Service to improve forecasts and to plan for expected bad weather.



We're using updated Severe Weather Avoidance Plans and new alternative Escape Routes to get planes safely around convective weather and turbulence, FAA chief said.



'To alleviate expected heavy traffic in the Northeast and down the East Coast, we'll continue using more efficient, high-altitude routes. We also will work collaboratively with international air traffic control facilities to move overseas flights into the United States safely and efficiently'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken