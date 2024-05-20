

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Monday the launch of Kionex (Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate Suspension USP) for Oral or Rectal use.



Kionex Suspension is the only commercially available therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) SPS Suspension for Oral or Rectal use.



The U.S. annual sales for Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate Oral / Rectal Suspension total approximately $30.3 million, based on March 2024 moving annual total (MAT) IQVIA data.



