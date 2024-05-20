

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced on Monday that it has received an order from Saudia Group, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and flyadeal, the group's low-cost carrier, for an additional 105 A320neo Family aircraft.



The order comprises 12 A320neo and 93 A321neo aircraft, with the Group's Airbus aircraft order backlog increasing to 144 A320neo family aircraft.



Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group, said: 'We are increasing flights and seat capacity across our existing 100+ destinations on four continents, with plans for further expansion.'



The A320 Family is a single-aisle aircraft that has won over 18,000 orders from more than 300 customers from around the world.



