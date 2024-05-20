Kolibri Global Energy (KEI) has reported Q124 results that saw flat EBITDA quarter-on-quarter as double-digit growth in average production to a record 3,305boepd was offset by lower commodity prices and a one-off increase in operating costs. We have updated our estimates to reflect the results and the recent well reworks, lowering our FY24 EBITDA estimate by 9%. As a result, our valuation of KEI falls from US$7.1 to US$6.9/share. The stock continues to trade at undemanding valuation multiples and, despite the increased volatility, the oil price remains generally supportive of the share price.

