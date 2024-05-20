BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: BlackStar will Receive a Patent on the Digital Funding of Securities on a Centralized Blockchain

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC Pink:BEGI) BlackStar on 05/15/2024 received a 'Notice of Allowance' from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Patent Application No. 17/457,153

Filing Date: December 1, 2021, Title: System and Method For Facilitating A Public Offering On An Immutable Blockchain Provided To Eligible Qualified Investors Based Upon Priority Of Interest

The technology claimed in the patent application covers facilitating a public offering of shares of public or private companies, of both registered and unregistered securities on a blockchain, based on priority of interest. BlackStar's revolutionary software is called the BlackStar Digital Trading PlatformTM ("BDTPTM"), a trading platform for electronic fungible shares in book-entry, and compliant at any U.S. Brokerage Firm.

When asked for comment, BlackStar's CEO, Joseph E Kurczodyna stated that "this patent completes BlackStars three main platforms, Trading, Funding and Corporate Governance. The Patent covers funding of securities of any kind on a blockchain." When this patent issues in due course through the USPTO, anticipated in June 2024, BlackStar will have four patents issued that cover blockchain technology as applied to the traditional Broker Dealer Eco System.

