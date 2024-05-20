Helps businesses achieve Net Zero while enhancing performance and competitiveness

Today climatechcarbon accounting company notch has launched its next-generation software platform that enables businesses of all sizes, in all sectors to make Net Zero not only achievable but an opportunity to be commercially stronger.

Through its distinctive partner model and extensive network of international collaborators, notch enables businesses to devise comprehensive carbon reduction strategies that not only meet tightening carbon regulations but enhance their performance and create a competitive advantage that makes them more attractive to clients, prospects, and investors.

notch is born from climate consultancy CBN Expert, which has over 900 satisfied users ranging from SMEs such as ZE Global, Crisp Malt, and Brightly Software to large businesses including Drax, and the National Federation of Builders (NFB), who will now benefit from the notch platform. CBN Expert will provide independent consultancy services to notch users.

The notch platform is built on the principles of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and uses Activity based data to provide accurate, fully compliant carbon accounting. notch is fully customisable and scalable to support businesses as they expand their reporting across their business activities and into their value chains.

notch now provides businesses with access to a unique, new embedded carbon planning module, as well as full emissions reporting across all three Scopes international and multi-region, plus automated compliance and stakeholder reporting in a customisable reporting dashboard all in a dynamic and easy-to-use user interface.

Numerous carbon accounting platforms in the market are based on Spend based conversion which measures actual business spending and converts it to GHG emissions using relevant conversion factors, and integration with customers' ERP systems to facilitate emission mapping across the three scopes. Spend based method outputs have a high error potential. notch is based on Activity based data which measures actual activity (consumption) and converts it to GHG emissions using relevant conversion factors. This data is more accurate and qualitative and is acknowledged by the new PACT (The Partnership for Carbon Transparency) Guidance, as the highest quality data source.

Adding about the commercial benefits the platform has brought to their business, Rob Sayles, Managing Director at Scott Direct, an industrial supplies distributor company, said, "Our values are people and community-focused, and that includes the planet. Using the notch platform to do our annual carbon reports, our packaging initiatives have reduced our packing costs by 80% which is approximately £50K per year in savings. We have also reduced our annual carbon emissions by 22.1% from our benchmark."

James Napier, Founder and CEO at notch, said, "We're dedicated to helping businesses thrive financially while embracing sustainability. Through the platform, businesses benefit from enhanced data accuracy, active engagement of all stakeholders, and alignment with the overarching goal of long-term carbon accounting goals to support robust decision-making processes and sustainable practices. With notch, carbon accounting regulations are no longer a hurdle to overcome but a catalyst for businesses to reshape their operations to not only improve efficiencies but also uncover avenues for growth and differentiation."

About notch:

notch is a cutting-edge, climatech carbon accounting platform empowering businesses to achieve Net Zero. The platform's unique carbon planning module combined with emissions measuring, tracking, and reporting based on quality Activity based data across all three Scopes enables businesses to develop effective emission reduction strategies while enhancing performance and creating competitive advantage. Over 900+ satisfied notch users across SMEs including ZE Global, Crisp Malt, and Brightly Software to large businesses including Drax, and the National Federation of Builders (NFB) are on the journey to Net Zero through the platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520180442/en/

Contacts:

Ruzbeh Gazdar

notch@teamgingermay.com