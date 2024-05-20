Bob Dake Named Principal at Sterling Organization

Sterling Organization ('Sterling'), a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that Bob Dake has become a Principal of the Firm.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that Bob Dake has become a Principal of the Firm. Mr. Dake has been an integral member of the leadership team at Sterling since joining the firm and has served as Chief Operating Officer of Sterling's retail real estate platform for the past three years, primarily overseeing the property management, leasing, lease administration, construction and property marketing teams for the firm's portfolio, which currently comprises approximately 12 million square feet of shopping centers across the United States. Mr. Dake, who sits on the firm's six retail fund Investment Committees, will now serve as Principal and C.O.O. and will help strategically lead and guide the firm along with his three partners.





"As a partnership group, we are honored to welcome Bob. He is a person that possesses extraordinary character and it is with great pleasure and optimism that I personally look forward to working side by side with him as a partner for what I hope will be many, many years to come," said Brian Kosoy, Sterling's Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "Bob's ascent to partner could not be more deserved as he provides an incredible level of energy, professionalism and dedication to our leadership team and the firm as a whole."

Adam Munder, Principal and Chief Marketing Officer added, "Those who have worked with Bob both internally and externally would undoubtedly concur that Bob has earned this new distinction, which recognizes his vast contributions during his time at Sterling. I am confident he will be a great partner, strategic leader and a major contributor to the success of Sterling as we continue to evolve and grow."

Jordan Fried, also a Principal of the firm noted, "Bob is a natural leader with infectious energy and is truly a pleasure to work with. I am thrilled to call Bob my partner and look forward to doing great things together on behalf of our investor partners and with the Sterling team for decades to come."

"I am honored to be a Principal of Sterling Organization alongside Brian, Adam and Jordan. Sterling's investment management platform is of the highest caliber, undoubtedly a market leader and positioned for a bright future investing and operating in an asset class featuring tremendous go forward fundamentals. I am excited to apply my experience and passion as a Principal as we put forth an unyielding effort to perpetually exceed the expectations of our investor partners and responsibly grow a dynamic, highly respected and valuable investment management platform," said Bob Dake.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm whose national platform is focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States. Sterling Organization, with offices across the nation, is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.





