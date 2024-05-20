Oxylabs Won the Best Proxies for Enterprise Award

Oxylabs , a leading web intelligence acquisition platform, has won the "Best Proxies for Enterprise" award in the annual Proxy Service Awards hosted by Proxyway . The event was the culmination of Proxyway's yearly Proxy Market Research -the most comprehensive proxy industry evaluation, benchmarking the main web intelligence industry players and their performance.

This year, Proxyway assessed 13 proxy and web scraping providers. The awards have been split into 6 distinct categories: Best Proxies for Enterprise, Best Platform for Proxies, Best Value Provider, Contender of the Year, Best Entry Choice, and Newcomer of the Year.

"Proxyway is the only reputable proxy assessment platform, boasting an objective and complex methodology. It is an honor for us to be recognized in their annual awards again, this time as the top solution for enterprise-grade companies. Working with big players, such as Fortune Global 500 companies, requires a continuous commitment to excellence. Proxyway's recognition shows that Oxylabs is consistent in its efforts to go the extra mile and provide top-quality service for unblocking public web data," says Julius Cerniauskas, the CEO of Oxylabs.

The "Best Proxies for Enterprise" award has been granted to Oxylabs for its exceptional infrastructure performance and product offerings that suit the needs of the most demanding clients and complex use cases. According to the Proxy Market Research 2024, Oxylabs was unbeatable in the overall success rate of its residential proxies, the fastest response time in the residential and mobile global pool (outpacing its closest enterprise-level competitor more than twice), and the best datacenter proxy infrastructure performance.

"Our commitment to offering ethical and secure proxy solutions powered by the most innovative patented technologies is unwavering. At the end of the year, we obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard for excellence in information security management, which shows that Oxylabs complies with the highest cyber security standards. Together with the Ethical Web Data Initiative , we also continued promoting ethical and responsible business practices in the proxy industry," added Cerniauskas.

According to the CEO of Oxylabs, this year, the company will continue to penetrate the data-as-a-service (DaaS) market.

"Residential proxies are still our main product line, but a growing number of customers demand ready-made data services. To cater to their needs, we introduced custom datasets that allow companies to conveniently get the insights they need without having to go through the technical web intelligence acquisition process. We expect datasets will play an important role in our product lineup in the near future."

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

