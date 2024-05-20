Researchers in China have developed a model to predict lifetimes of heterojunction (HJT) modules made with ultraviolet cut-off polyolefin elastomer (POE) encapsulant. The approach considers factors such as temperature, humidity and UV irradiation. To address concerns about heterojunction solar module degradation, a team of scientists led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has developed a model to predict the lifetimes of heterojunction modules. The model considers factors such as temperature, humidity and UV irradiation and was used by the research team to predict the lifetimes of modules made ...

