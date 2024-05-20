iCXeed Achieves AWS Select Tier Status, Accelerating Customer Experience Innovation

Shaking Up Traditional CX Delivery for Small to Medium Enterprises with Amazon Connect

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / iCXeed, a pioneer in business process innovation, is excited to announce that it has achieved status as an Amazon Web Services Select Tier Partner. This certification, granted on 30 April 2024, accelerates iCXeed's commitment to customer experience (CX) innovation with a powerful combination of cognitive talent from the Philippines and a fully AI-enabled omnichannel cloud contact centre, Amazon Connect. With access to over 200 AWS services, iCXeed's experts deploy industry-leading analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation within customer service channels, achieving more than 40% service delivery efficiency and cost reduction for their clients.

Rain Abueg, Co-Founder and Chief Culture Officer, shared her excitement about the achievement, stating, "At iCXeed, our focus on cultivating a positive and inclusive company culture drives our success in delivering innovative technology, process, and talent solutions that drive business success."

iCXeed is disrupting both traditional outsourcing and cloud contact centre technology delivery with a fully integrated and cost-effective managed service bespoke for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). These clients benefit from a partner optimising talent, process, and technology across the customer service ecosystem to achieve ideal experiences for their customers that are simple, efficient, and convenient. Often, the best customer experience is no service experience, and to accomplish this, clients need a partner who can balance people, processes, and technology to deliver a better service experience for customers. iCXeed offers this fully integrated platform for its clients at price points ideal for SMEs.

"We are thrilled to be named an AWS Select Tier Partner," said Arthur Nowak, Co-Founder and CEO of iCXeed. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our clients seeking cost-effective contact centre innovation such as AI self-service and AI agent assist."

AWS complements iCXeed with their customer obsession and pay-as-you-go pricing for its services, which enables innovation trials without the fear of long-term commitments. This creates a unique opportunity for clients to unleash the potential of these capabilities and experience the value created for their business as they strive for customer operational excellence.

Ryan Rayner, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, highlighted iCXeed's commitment to innovation-centred partnerships that deliver a quick return on investment in less than a year. "We provide a fully managed service that aligns operational needs with contact centre technology. In deploying Amazon Connect and other complimentary AWS services, our clients are seeing a 40% reduction in the total cost of their customer service operations. This value is driving incredible word-of-mouth growth for our business."

With this new accreditation, iCXeed is poised to enhance its digital offerings, expand its services, and continue delivering exceptional solutions to its clients. By staying at the forefront in partnership with the #1 cloud provider globally, iCXeed aims to provide even more value to their customers, leading innovation and accelerating digital growth for the SME market.

About iCXeed

iCXeed is a business process innovator specialising in contact centre services and CX digital journey orchestration. Leveraging over 65 years of collective founder experience with the global Fortune 1000, iCXeed offers small to medium-sized enterprises cost-effective, industry-leading innovation, expert talent, and a culture of learning that delivers improved outcomes for less. Unlike traditional business process outsourcing, which relies on increasing headcount, iCXeed's approach eliminates friction from the onset, proactively explores paths for efficiency, and works smarter through analytics, AI, and automation, complemented by expert Philippine talent. Through this business process innovation, clients experience a 40% increase in efficiency.

