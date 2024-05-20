

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst renewed rate cut hopes triggered by the soft CPI readings from the U.S., markets now await the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.



Wall Street Futures edged up. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian shares finished trading on a positive note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped. Rate cut hopes as well as safe haven buying lifted gold to a fresh all-time high. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,043.20, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,312.60, up 0.18% Germany's DAX at 18,788.78, up 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,440.11, up 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 8,209.53, up 0.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,074.25, up 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,088.50, up 0.83% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,863.70, up 0.63% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,171.15, up 0.54% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,636.22, up 0.42%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0865, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.2699, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 155.73, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6685, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3619, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 104.53, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.418%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.5125%, down 0.02% France at 3.004%, down 0.17% U.K. at 4.1770%, up 1.11% Japan at 0.964%, down 1.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.72, down 0.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $79.30, down 0.35%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,434.15, up 0.69%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,144.74, up 0.01% Ethereum at $3,103.88, up 0.37% BNB at $574.25, down 0.82% Solana at $178.26, up 4.02% XRP at $0.5125, down 0.86%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken