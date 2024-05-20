

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon says sexual assault in the active-duty U.S. force has declined compared with levels last measured in 2021, marking the first decrease in nearly a decade.



The figures, released as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, reflect significant progress on reducing unwanted sexual contact amid a series of reforms being implemented by the Defense Department aimed at tackling the issue.



In FY23, the Military Services received 8,515 reports of sexual assault involving Service members as either victims or subjects, showing a 5 percent decrease from reports made in FY22.



In total, nearly 7,000 fewer service members experienced sexual assault in 2023 than in 2021, according to DOD estimates.



Rates of unwanted sexual contact affecting active-component women decreased from 8.4 percent to 6.8 percent between 2021 and 2023.



Since sexual assault is an underreported crime among both the civilian and military populations in the U.S., the number of people who report the crime to law enforcement authorities falls far short of the number of individuals who have likely experienced the crime, the Pentagon noted. T



The Defense Department also released figures on reports of sexual assault at the military service academies, indicating that the total number of reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault decreased during the 2022-2023 academic program year.



Beth Foster, executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency for the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's department-wide focus on preventing sexual assault is beginning to move the trend in the right direction.



Since taking office, Austin has taken a series of steps to reduce the prevalence of sexual assault throughout the ranks.



In 2021, Austin had approved recommendations by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military on how to reduce instances of unwanted sexual contact and directed the department to complete its implementation by fiscal year 2030.



