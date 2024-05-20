

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The geopolitical developments and the Fed speeches might influence Monday's market sentiments. The U.S. economic calendar this week is relatively quiet.



In the Asian session, oil prices saw modest gains.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 46.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Friday. The Dow closed above 40,000 for the first time, rising 134.21 points or 0.3 percent to 40,003.59. The S&P 500 also increased 6.17 points or 0.1 percent to 5,303.27, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 12.35 points or 0.1 percent at 16,685.97.



On the economic front, the six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on 'The U.S. Economy and Housing Price Dynamics' before the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Secondary and Capital Markets Conference 10.30 am ET.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is a moderator at dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 8.45 am ET. He will also address at 7.00 pm ET.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr to speak on'Bank Supervision and Regulation' before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 9.00 am ET.



Fed Governor Christopher Waller will give welcome remarks before the Third Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar hosted by the Federal Reserve.



Asian stocks advanced on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.54 percent to 3,171.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.42 percent to 19,636.22.



Japanese markets rose notably. The Nikkei average climbed 0.73 percent to 39,069.68, hitting the 39,000 mark. The broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent higher at 2,768.04.



Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.63 percent to 7,863.70. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.62 percent to end at 8,132.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 42.21points or 0.53 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 84.99 points or 0.45 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 17.07 points or 0.20 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 91.33 points or 0.76 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.20 percent.



