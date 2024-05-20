DJ REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2023

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2023 20-May-2024 / 13:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company") Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 REA Finance announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 is available to download at https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports. Enquiries: REA Finance B.V. Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RE20 LEI Code: 2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 Sequence No.: 322644 EQS News ID: 1906919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2024 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)