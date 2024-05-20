Anzeige
Montag, 20.05.2024
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Dow Jones News
20.05.2024 | 14:37
REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2023

DJ REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2023 

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) 
REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2023 
20-May-2024 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company") 
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 
REA Finance announces that the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 is available to download at 
https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports. 
Enquiries: 
REA Finance B.V. 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RE20 
LEI Code:   2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 
Sequence No.: 322644 
EQS News ID:  1906919 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2024 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
