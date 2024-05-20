River City Bank announces changes to the Board of Directors that were effective April 24, 2024. Paul Duncan, a board member since 2021, retired from the Board as he is relocating out of California. Duncan, a retired bank executive, joined the Board in 2021 and brought extensive government, commercial, and investment banking strategy and experience to the River City Bank Board.

"As someone who has worked extensively in the field of commercial banking, Paul brought a wealth of relevant knowledge to the Board. We will miss Paul and wish him all the best with his move," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank.

Eric Johnson, a technology strategist and adjunct lecturer for UC Davis, is joining the Board. Johnson was previously a partner at multiple managed IT service providers including GNT Solutions, Inc., which was acquired in 2021 by Meriplex, an IT consulting firm specializing in security, compliance, IT management, helpdesk, and disaster recovery/avoidance. At Meriplex, he was the Director of Corporate Development from 2021 to 2023. He managed national mergers and acquisitions in that role, serving as an escalation point for complex technical issues and strategic corporate discussions.

Johnson held the position of SVP - Chief Information Officer for River City Bank from 2013 to 2017. "As the former CIO of River City Bank, Eric understands our organization's culture and business model. Cybersecurity is a critical part of a board's overall responsibility for risk management and Eric will provide guidance on our security strategies and oversight of our execution to maintain the safety and security of our customers' assets and data," commented Steve Fleming.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to the Board of Directors," said Shawn Kelly Devlin, Chairman of the Board, River City Bank. "Eric is an information security expert, and he will further enhance the diversity and expertise of our Board."

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master's Degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis. He serves on the board of the Kelly Foundation and is also on the Investment Committee for the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. He has previously served on the boards of Easter Seals of Superior California and The First Tee of Greater Sacramento. When he isn't lecturing at his alma mater, he can frequently be found on the golf course or the softball diamond or spending quality time with his wife and two daughters.

