Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Announces New Patent Filing

New Patent Portfolio Unveiled Revolutionizing Psilocybin Processing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:DIGP) Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of mycological innovation as Hypha Labs, Inc., a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, proudly announces the initiation of a groundbreaking patent portfolio. This portfolio, spearheaded by an initial filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in March 2024, encompasses a series of inventive methods and devices designed to revolutionize the extraction of active components from mycelium, including psilocybin. These active components include psychedelic, functional and medicinal ingredients. In 2022, the U.S. market for functional and psychedelic mushrooms reached a valuation of USD $3.6 billion, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. This upward trajectory aligns with the increasing momentum in the United States toward the decriminalization of not only psychedelic mushrooms, but the rapid growth and benefits of functional mushrooms.

The pending patents cover the processing of mycelium, which is the vegetative part of fungi consisting of a network of thread-like hyphae, which holds immense potential in various industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and biotechnology. However, traditional methods of mycelium processing have often been hindered by lengthy cultivation periods and the requirement of growing mushrooms in soil over extended periods. Recognizing the need for innovation in this space, Hypha Labs, Inc. has developed pioneering techniques that bypass these limitations, offering a more efficient and sustainable approach to mycelium processing, including the growth and extraction of active psilocybin.

At the heart of this patent portfolio lies a series of new and novel devices meticulously designed to organically extract desirable components from mycelium without the protracted timeline associated with traditional methods. Unlike conventional processes that necessitate the cultivation of mushrooms in soil over many months, our proprietary technologies streamline the extraction process, enabling swift and efficient harvesting of mycelium's active constituents.

In addition, the pending patents encompass a diverse range of devices, from large-scale industrial equipment to consumer-friendly appliances, all designed to facilitate the organic processing of mycelium with utmost efficiency and convenience. This includes devices for commercial production facilities and small table-top appliances for in-home consumer use. The devices covered by the pending patents will be for businesses and consumers alike for harnessing the full potential of mycelium and its components with ease.

The significance of patents in this emerging field cannot be overstated. Patents play a crucial role in driving innovation and investment in scientific devices related to mycological sciences. They provide legal protection for groundbreaking technologies, incentivize collaboration, and facilitate the commercialization of novel solutions. A. Stone Douglass, the CEO of Hypha Labs, Inc. stated: "As pioneers in mycological innovation, we are excited to announce our patent-pending portfolio, which represents a significant leap forward in the field of mycelium processing. With our innovative methods and devices, we aim to provide access to mycelium's vast potential to everyone, which will empower all individuals and industries that want to embrace sustainable solutions for a healthier future. In this rapidly evolving landscape, our patent portfolio stands as a testament to our commitment to pioneering transformative advancements that benefit humanity and the planet."

Hypha Labs, Inc. remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the scientific community. Through strategic partnerships and continued research and development efforts, we aim to further expand the horizons of mycological innovation, driving positive change for generations to come.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms such as psilocybin using its patent-pending bioreactor design. The Company has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to be a disruptive force in the psilocybin space which is quickly manifesting into a similar pattern that was seen in the Cannabis Industry both from a medical and recreational usage with several states and cities have now decriminalized it use. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

