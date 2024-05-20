CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at Alliance Global Partner's 2024 Healthcare Company Showcase

Live webcast fireside chat on Tuesday, May 21st at 1:40 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat at the Healthcare Company Showcase hosted by Alliance Global Partners on May 21, 2024 at 1:40 PM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com).

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

