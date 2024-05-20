Prometheus Laboratories Presents Data Demonstrating Clinical Validity, Utility, and Positive Economic Impact of Precision-Guided Care at DDW 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare announced that nine posters on precision-guided care in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) were presented yesterday at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) in Washington, D.C. The presentations tap into one of the world's largest IBD biorepositories of well-characterized patient samples and data curated from over 80 clinical study cohorts. The data demonstrates how Prometheus' approach to precision-guided care enables clinicians to achieve improved outcomes, while supporting payer objectives of cost-effective care.

"We are gratified by the presentation of numerous, high-quality scientific collaborations at this year's DDW, illustrating our use of predictive analytics to usher in a new era of individualized, actionable testing solutions," stated Thierry Dervieux, PharmD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Prometheus Laboratories. "Our exclusive access to information from more than 15,000 IBD patients, including longitudinal metadata on clinical and biomarker response to biologic therapies, enables Prometheus to lead the paradigm shift towards precision medicine in IBD. Prometheus is demonstrating the power of precision-guided care to help achieve improved and more cost-effective treatment outcomes."

The following are select results presented during the DDW 2024 scientific poster session May 19th that contribute to the growing evidence for precision-guided care in IBD:

Real-world evidence on the clinical utility of PredictrPK ADA, a precision-guided dosing test for adalimumab (ADA), demonstrating that low ADA levels and high drug clearance were associated with higher risks of therapy discontinuation and active disease (Poster Su1828)

The clinical validity of evaluating baseline clearance and patient genetics as a novel method to predict therapeutic response prior to drug exposure (Poster Su1815)

A retrospective longitudinal analysis supports the value of precision-guided dosing to optimize outcomes as data reveals a higher probability of clinical and biochemical remission with higher infliximab trough concentrations and low clearance (Poster Su1825 )

Real-world data from a large community-based specialty group shows the negative impact on IBD care and associated healthcare costs when tests to optimize dosing are not applied (Poster Su1799)

A novel capillary blood collection device shows non-inferiority to venous blood and paves the way for at-home or in-clinic sample collection to expand accessibility to precision-guided dosing (Poster Su1816)

About Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a group of chronic inflammatory diseases, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis that often present with highly heterogenous subclinical phenotypes and impacts an estimated three million US patients. Anti-TNF biologics, including infliximab and adalimumab, are often first line therapies for patients with moderate to severe disease. Unfortunately, up to 50% of patients on biologic therapy do not achieve remission; and another 50% of initial responders to anti-TNF therapies lose response within one year, which is often attributable to inadequate drug exposure.

About PredictrPK

PredictrPK are precision-guided dosing tests available for infliximab and adalimumab. PredictrPK combines serology markers, patient- and disease-specific variables, current dosing, and proprietary machine-learning algorithms to support optimized biologic therapy for individual IBD patients with predicted concentrations at alternate doses and therapy intervals. PredictrPK tests also provide measured drugs levels and antibodies using a proprietary drug-tolerant homogeneous mobility shift assay (HMSA) technology. For more information, please visit https://prometheuslabs.com/about_predictrpk.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories is a leading specialty clinical laboratory which improves the healthcare journey for individuals with immune-mediated and gastrointestinal diseases by empowering providers to diagnose, treat and help get their patients into remission faster with precision-guided care.

For more information, visit Prometheuslabs.com, engage with us on LinkedIn, and follow @Prometheuslab.

About Digestive Disease Week® (DDW)

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 18-21, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org

