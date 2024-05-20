Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

20 May 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

? Deepak Raj, Divisional President, APAC, disposed of 20,000 Shares at GBP13.64 per Share. The transaction took place on 16 May 2024 in London (XLON).

? Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 43,000 Shares to his wife, Helen Speakman, for nil cost. The transaction took place on 20 May 2024. Mr Speakman's total interest in Shares remains unchanged at 194,745, which includes Shares held by Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with him as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs and PCA can be found below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Deepak Raj 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Divisional President, APAC N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) GBP13.64 20,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 16 May 2024 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other Transfer to PCA ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 43,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 20 May 2024 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue