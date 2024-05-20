Cofi.ai Names Aaron Kizer President and Equity Partner

AUSTIN, TX/ ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Cofi.ai, a groundbreaking financial planning and analysis software built for VC/PE and SMB tech companies, announced today that Aaron Kizer has joined the company as President. As the company continues to accelerate its growth, Aaron will spearhead strategy and product at Cofi.ai globally.



Logo

Company logo





Mr. Kizer brings over 30 years of experience in technology, having spent more than 12 years at Workiva. During his tenure at Workiva, he focused on data security, services, pre-sales, product management, and R&D operations on a global scale. Aaron had the unique advantage of being part of Workiva's early startup days when it was known as Webfilings, giving him direct experience growing a SAAS company from startup to a global platform that went public.

"I am excited about the opportunity to streamline report creation and provide finance professionals with better insights for analysis. My passion for cutting-edge technology dovetails perfectly with Cofi.ai's mission to leverage AI thoughtfully and impactfully in the industry," said Kizer.

Before joining Workiva, Mr. Kizer managed a professional services group at Dell Computer Corp. He also served as the Chief Technology Officer of Generation Bridge, overseeing development, infrastructure, and security. Additionally, he spent two years as the Director of Business Development for Radio Shack, where he identified and brought innovative products to the company.

Alex Irigoyen, co-founder and CEO of Cofi.ai, said: "Welcoming Aaron Kizer as President marks a key milestone for Cofi.ai. His expertise in tech and finance, and his clear strategic vision, will help us grow and innovate more than ever. Aaron brings proven experience in SaaS coupled with a strong industry background that will help drive us forward and support the industry's growing needs. I am pleased to welcome him to our team and look forward to seeing the positive impact he makes."

Aaron has his BS from Texas A&M and lives in Austin, Texas, with his family.

About Cofi.ai -

Cofi.ai's focuses on automating FP&A reporting for PE, VC and SMB technology companies. Our mission is to democratize data-driven decision-making across all types of organizations, regardless of their size and budget. Our vision is to improve decision-making by combining AI and human intelligence to help every business thrive. Cofi.ai plans to expand its executive team by adding several key individuals this year to drive the company forward.

Contact Information

Michelle Amato

michelle.amato@cofi.ai

7735055136

Related Images

Logo

Company logo Aaron Kizer

Exec photo

SOURCE: Cofi.ai

View the original press release on newswire.com.