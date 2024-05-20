Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2024 | 16:14
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Weather's Impact on Investing in US Agriculture: Navigating the New Normal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal:

by Craig Wichner, founder, Farmland LP

Innovation plays a pivotal role in enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability. Initiatives such as organic and high-carbon agriculture promote environmental stewardship, while mechanization of harvest, weeding, and cultivation processes improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Emerging technologies like drones and UAVs enable precise monitoring and management of crops, while smart irrigation systems optimize water usage, mitigating the impact of water scarcity. These investment opportunities not only foster resilience in the face of changing weather patterns but also contribute to the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector.

At Farmland LP, our investment philosophy is deeply rooted in investing and understanding the challenges posed by climate change. With a portfolio of over 16,000 acres of farmland and $300 million in assets under management, we invest in regions that withstand or even benefit from these changes. Our emphasis on healthy soils, crop suitability, and water rights reflect our proactive approach. Through organic and regenerative farming practices, we can provide effective environmental stewardship while achieving robust financial returns.

Ultimately, weather's impact on U.S. agriculture shapes investment and environmental imperatives alike. With strategic foresight, investors can harness the opportunities inherent in climate-resilient agriculture, ensuring both financial success and ecological vitality for generations to come.

Read Craig very interesting article with informative charts, all here - https://greenmoney.com/weathers-impact-on-investing-in-us-agriculture-navigating-the-new-normal

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.