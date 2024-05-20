Insurex.net Names Two New Partners Specializing in Risk Management and Product Innovation

Dr. Larry Barton and Jim Meehan Named Partners of Think Tank Focused on Insurance and Financial Services

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Insurex.net, a think tank of executives with vast experience serving legacy and start-up companies of the life insurance sector, today announced that two highly regarded thought leaders have been named Partners.

Dr. Larry Barton is a leading crisis and risk management consultant who is well-known throughout financial services. He served as President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services from 2003-2013 and is credited with renewing the nation's largest non-profit institution devoted to insurance-based products. As a consultant with 30-plus years of experience, he has advised companies regarding crisis and risk mitigation, including 73 of the Fortune 100. The author of five books on business ethics, workplace violence and crisis leadership, he is frequently quoted in the financial media regarding employee and executive misbehavior that can negatively impact stakeholders, including clients.

Today, Barton leads a practice that serves many multinationals, financial regulators and tech solution providers. He is the only consultant to ever receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Security Management Association (ISMA), members of whom are the chief security officers for the world's largest companies. Past recipients include the U.S. Secretary of State, Director of the CIA and the Director of the FBI. He holds an AB, magna cum laude from Boston College, a master's in international law from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, and a Ph.D. in public policy from Boston University. In joining Insurex as a Partner, Barton will be focused on helping clients with risk, crisis and threat mitigation efforts.

Jim Meehan brings Insurex.net vast experience in the art of sales, marketing and agency relationships that grow insurance-based financial service firms. Since graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986, he has been widely recognized as an innovative builder of agencies that service the needs of clients that range from young entrepreneurs to affluent business owners. After 22 successful years with Creative Financial Group, Meehan joined Penn Mutual in 2011 as Managing Partner of 1847Financial. He has since received recognition for several outstanding achievements, including the GAMA International Management Award and the prestigious Penn Mutual Chairman's Award. Meehan has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fortune and Bloomberg. Meehan served as Chairman of the Board of The American College and was instrumental in building industry-wide support for the Center for Veterans Affairs at The College.

In 2008, Meehan earned a Master of Science in Management (MSM) from The American College. In addition, he is a founding member of FINSECA/AALU and the General Agents and Managers Association (GAMA). As an Insurex Partner, Meehan will be focusing on helping entrepreneurs during critical phases of product and solutions launches, on agent and financial advisor recruitment and retention and compensation models.

"The insurance industry has unbridled opportunities to make a difference in the lives of all Americans, and we're just thrilled that Jim and Larry have joined because they further expand the bandwidth of our all-star team," notes Fred Jonske, Founding Partner of Insurex.net and former CEO and President of M Financial Group, the nation's premier financial product and distribution company. "Our partners bring extensive knowledge of the health insurance sector as well as the life insurance, annuity, property and casualty and others," adds Jonske. "As recent studies from various institutes have shown, there is a massive need for a financial security net for all Americans, from the underserved to the ultra-affluent. Our clients are telling us that marketplace changes are happening so rapidly that they need help with AI, let alone new strategies in digital marketing. There's much to do and many to serve," Jonske notes.

Insurex.net is based in Scottsdale, AZ.

For more information:

Fred Jonske

503.313.1839





Contact Information

Fred Jonske

Founding Partner

fred@jonske.com

503 313 1839





SOURCE: Insurex.net

View the original press release on newswire.com.