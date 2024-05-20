London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - Khadijah Safari Coaching has announced a temporary closure of its application process. However, a waiting list is now open for those interested in joining the next round of coaching. Applying to the waiting list now can secure a top spot, as seats are limited in every session.





Khadijah Safari

This program is to empower women to be financially successful and allows them to fulfill their duties as wives and mothers. The program provides step-by-step video lessons, counsel from experienced people, and a supportive woman community with common interests. One important aspect of the program is that those who are most determined and capable of achieving more are the ones selected for the program.

Founder Khadijah Safari states, "Our coaching is by application only. We only offer the opportunity to invest if you are determined and capable of more. If you're serious about achieving your goals, then this program is for you."

For more information or to join the waiting list, visit Khadijah Safari Coaching's website.

About Khadijah Safari Coaching

Khadijah Safari Coaching, established in 2023, offers one-on-one business mentorship for women around the world. The program was created after many women approached Khadijah Safari for help in starting their own businesses. Drawing on her own success, Khadijah designed the program to help women overcome barriers, build self-belief, and confidently achieve their business goals. The coaching supports women in maintaining their authentic selves while reaching their dreams.

Contact Information

Name: Khadijah Safari

Website: www.khadijahsafari.co.uk

Email: admin@khadijahsafari.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/khadijahsafaribem/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/khadijah-safari-78b3b44a/?originalSubdomain=uk

Safari MMA: www.safarikickboxing.co.uk

Safari Health Hub: www.safarihealthhub.com

